Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Buckle worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

