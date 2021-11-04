Mirrored Alibaba Reaches Market Cap of $19.73 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and $204,944.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for $173.90 or 0.00281041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 113,440 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

