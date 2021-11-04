Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Cut to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. Energean has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

