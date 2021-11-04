Carbon Trading 47.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $549,385.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.