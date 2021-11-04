AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.