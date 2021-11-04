Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Shares of CASY opened at $199.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.15 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

