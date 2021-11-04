STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $23,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $222.72 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

