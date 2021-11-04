Royal Bank of Canada Buys 157,818 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157,818 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ball were worth $38,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ball by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,685,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 136.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ball by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.12 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

