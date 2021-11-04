Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $993,000 in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.22% of Angel Oak Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

