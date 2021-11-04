-$11.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post ($11.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($9.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($14.11). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($23.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($60.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($66.05) to ($54.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($31.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $133.61.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

