Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Barclays from $289.00 to $318.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $339.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $1,279,892. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

