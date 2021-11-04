FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Xylem Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. Xylem has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.