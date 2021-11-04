Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Trading Up 5.5% After Strong Earnings

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $572.33 and last traded at $572.20. Approximately 4,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.59.

The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,134. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

