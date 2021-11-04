Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

