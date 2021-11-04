Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Penumbra worth $47,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $277.34 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 644.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

