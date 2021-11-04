Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Colfax were worth $128,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.