State Street Corp Purchases 27,645 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $130,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 106.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.39. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

