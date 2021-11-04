Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

