Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,897 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

