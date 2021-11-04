Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 529.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

