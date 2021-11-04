Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.65.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

