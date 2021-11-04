Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$143.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$145.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.32. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$99.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$144.29.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.