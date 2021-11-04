Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

