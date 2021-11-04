FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $15.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.97. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.