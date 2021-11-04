Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.