SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE SPXC opened at $62.09 on Thursday. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

