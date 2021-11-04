Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s previous close.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.