Citigroup Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $140.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. PTC has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 82,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in PTC by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

