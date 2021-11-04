Francis P. Barton Sells 9,445 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

