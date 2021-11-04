Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Chinh Chu Sells 26,487 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 51.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $694,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

