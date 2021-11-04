Ian Ferrier Purchases 6,322 Shares of Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Stock

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) insider Ian Ferrier bought 6,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,414.44 ($18,153.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Energy One’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Energy One’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australasia and Europe. It offers EnergyFlow, a platform for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and back office solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

