Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Simon Meester Sells 3,127 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

