Meghan Tuohig Sells 2,500 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OSTK opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.