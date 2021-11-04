Meghan Tuohig Sells 2,500 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OSTK opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
