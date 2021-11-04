James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $130,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

