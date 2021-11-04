Head to Head Analysis: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Veritex.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 37.83% 11.16% 1.53% Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37%

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.66 $158.23 million $2.14 17.46 Veritex $369.19 million 5.73 $73.88 million $1.56 27.40

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritex beats Atlantic Union Bankshares on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

