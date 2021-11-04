GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Truist

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GXO. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.64.

NYSE GXO opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

