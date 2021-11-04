GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Truist

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GXO. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.64.
NYSE GXO opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $99.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
