The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.

Shares of TBBK opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

