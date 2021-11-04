Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 339 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.63.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $273.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.57 and a 200 day moving average of $260.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.03 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

