Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 133.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Truist Securities increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.