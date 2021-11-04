Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cowen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cowen in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Cowen has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

