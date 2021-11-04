Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.53 ($104.16).

FRA BNR opened at €84.80 ($99.76) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.73.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

