Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.53 ($104.16).

FRA BNR opened at €84.80 ($99.76) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.73.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

