Barclays Increases Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $200.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 363.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kornit Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $10,160,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 1,204.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kornit Digital by 12.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

