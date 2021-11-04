Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.94 ($46.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 136.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

