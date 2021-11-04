Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.27 ($112.09).

Kion Group stock opened at €96.80 ($113.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €86.22 and a 200 day moving average of €87.37. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

