Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

TGP opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

