Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.65, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

