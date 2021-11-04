Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $946,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,068,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

