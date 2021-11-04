Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 37.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

