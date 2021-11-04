Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $162.47 on Thursday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.10, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

