Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.44 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $116.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

